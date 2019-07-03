All Who Pass’ recalls pain of District Six removals
Hard-hitting production takes audience to the heart of the Cape Flats
Declared a “whites only” area by the apartheid regime in 1966, Cape Town’s District Six is a place synonymous with displacement, trauma and brokenness.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .