East Cape artists win a host of awards at Makhanda fest
Judges view and assess all 185 shows on this year’s Fringe
The Eastern Cape showcased some of the best home-grown talent at the National Arts Festival this year. The festival saw various EC-born and based artists earn a host of Standard Bank Ovation Awards...
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .