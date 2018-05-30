Writer’s take on truths of motherhood
Ross’s ‘Milk Fever’ poems shed light on her experience
A young East London writer’s experience with unexpected pregnancy and motherhood prompted her to write a collection of poems called Milk Fever.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.