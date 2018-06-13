WATCH | Day when a miracle happened
In 1988, East London businessman Chris White thought his life was over when he missed a curve on Chapman’s Peak and plummeted to the rocks below. But he was driving a Mercedes-Benz and, although the car ended up in a pile of twisted metal on the jagged rocks 30 storeys below, White, then 40, emerged from the wreck virtually unscathed, a testament to the brand’s superior safety engineering.
