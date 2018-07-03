Are you sick of WhatsApp groups being flooded with thank-you messages after each and every message‚ or photographs or bickering as members dissect each announcement?

On Monday‚ WhatsApp added a new feature that now allows only the administrator of a WhatApp group to send messages and to decide who else can become administrators to limit and make communication more efficient.

“One way people use groups is to receive important announcements and information‚ including parents and teachers at schools‚ community centres‚ and non-profit organisations. We've introduced this new setting so admins can have better tools for these use cases‚” WhatsApp said in their announcement.

https://blog.whatsapp.com/10000644/New-Group-Setting-for-Admins

To use these features‚ make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp.

Here is how to limit who can post messages on a WhatsApp group: - Open the WhatsApp group that you are the administrator of; - Open “Group info”; - Tap on “Group settings”; - Tap on “Send messages”; and - Select “Only admins”.

To add or make a member of the group an administrator: - Open the WhatsApp group that you are the administrator of; - Open “Group info”; - Tap on “Group settings” - Tap on “Edit group admins”; and - Select the participants you want to make a group administrator.