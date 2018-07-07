Dispatch Weekender | Cool things happening around town

Here is this week’s list of cool things happening around town.

JULY 7-14

SATURDAY

The East London Cake Guild’s fairy-themed cake show and competition takes place at the NG Kerk Noord this weekend. All are invited to enjoy the cake exhibits and mini demonstrations from 9am to 3pm today. R20 per adult and R10 per scholar. Entry fee includes tea and cake.

Catch the Gospel Festival at the Orient Theatre from 11am. Tickets from R50 per person. Contact Dumza Sleku on 074-361-9218 for more info.

Come and enjoy the Albany Home Growers Market and Farm to Fork lunch at the Historic Pig and Whistle Inn in Bathurst from 10am. Fresh homegrown produce will be on sale at the market and a delicious lunch will be served at the Inn. For bookings call 046-625-0673Visit the Grove Wedding and Function Venue on Wattlegrove farm in Brakfontein today for some craft beer tasting. Event starts at 4pm with new craft beer, boerewors rolls and good music on offer. Entry is free. Contact Leila Moriarty on 073-447-0466 for more info.

Don’t miss guitarist Mel Botes at Legends Showcase. Show starts at 8pm, tickets can be purchased from Lee Gold Music at R120 per person.

South African producer and DJ, Chunda Munki will be at Buccaneers, headlining a line-up featuring Kilopascal from Cape Town alongside East London artists Dan Hugo, Wez Thatch, Dwayne and D’Angelo. Tickets available from Silver Stallion at R80 per person. Line-up starts at 8pm.

Mozambique’s first contemporary dance company, CulturArte, will be performing at the Guild Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets available from Computicket at R60 per person.

The local Koi Society is holding their annual Koi Show at the Spargs mall in Beacon Bay on Saturday and Sunday. From 9.30am until 5pm on Saturday and 9.30am until 2pm on Sunday. R5 entry for scholars and R10 for adults. For more info contact Nico Schultz on 082-655-7143.

Udodana at the National Arts Festival (NAF) in Grahamstown is a dance by Standard Bank Young Artist Musa Hlatswayo that explores the black male body – its identity, its placement in society against the many incidents that draw attention to the silenced brokenness of black male identity. On Sat and Sun at the Rhodes Theatre. Shows on both days at 12noon and 6pm. Tickets R80 per person.

The Cloud Catcher is an NAF solo children’s adventure performed by Avril Cummins which fuses physical theatre with real-life “documentary”-style video foot-age, a simple set and a good dose of imagination. It follows young Emily, who always “has her head in the clouds” and who takes up the challenge of ending the drought once and for all. On Saturday at 2pm at the NELM Theatre in Grahamstown. Tickets R60 a person.

Between Horizons is performance art at the NAF from an international team of artists that seeks to show how our lives are shaped by circumstance, privilege and transformation. On Sat at 12noon and 6pm and on Sun at 2pm and 6pm at Graeme College in Grahamstown. Tickets R80 per person.

SUNDAY

Get your tekkies out for the Trevor Klose 10km race starting at 6.30 am at the East London Athletics Club Clubhouse. Entry is R70 per person. For more info contact Graham Reynolds 082-448- 0727.

Come and see what’s on offer at the This and That market at Nutting Hall in Stirling, from 9am to 1pm. R5 entry fee in aid of Paws SOS. Enjoy Deep into Space, a musical showcase at the Highgate Hotel from 3pm.

Local artists Dan Hugo, Kairuz, Psygorian, Jim Le Jam, Ntara the DJ, Wez Thatch and Hagan Butler. Tickets can be purchased at the door at R60 per person, R80 after 5pm.

MONDAY

Nasine van Rensberg’s five-day musical theatre workshop begins Monday at her studio at 12 Epsom Road, Stirling. The workshop is open to theatre lovers of all ages at a cost of R750. Contact Van Rensburg at Nasinevanrensburg@yahoo.com to secure a spot. Limited spots available.

TUESDAY

The Dynamic Dance holiday club students present Movies in Motion at the Arts Theatre at 6.30pm. Tickets are R70 for adults and R50 for scholars. Contact Vicky Luff on 073-941-6893 for bookings. Tickets also at the door. Also on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

The East London Sports Clinic three- day sports coaching clinic for girls and boys from grades 1 to 4 starts. Running daily from 8am to 12pm at the Stirling Primary School fields, cost is R300 per child. Registration deadline on Mon, July 9. Call Ric Wadge on 079-498-3024 or visit The Sports Clinic East London Facebook page.

FRIDAY

The Border Equestrian Club’s annual Winter Show at their grounds, just off the N2 Brakfontein turn-off over the next three days. The Eastern Cape Adult Show Jumping Champs, as well as the Eastern Cape Dressage Champs for the pony riders, juniors and adults will be hosted this year. For info contact Joanna Faram on 082-301-1141.