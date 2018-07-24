DAILY LIFE | Daring to imagine a new country

In this extract from ‘Matthew Goniwe on a South African Frontier’, Menzi Duka reveals the immense intellectual breadth of the slain grassroots leader from Cradock

The exiled ANC, which instructed the charterists to set up underground structures, came out with a follow-up instruction that before the end of 1983 a national democratic front should have been established. In response, Matthew Goniwe worked with Gilly Skweyiya towards a mass meeting in St John’s Methodist Church hall.

