From the dusty streets of Luhewini to penning book

Although Bongekile Nqiyama grew up writing poems and lyrics, he never truly saw himself as an author.

Instead, he had a dream of becoming a prominent businessman.

Born and raised in the dusty village of Luhewini in Ngcobo, Nqiyama, 28, grew up like many a young boy, playing soccer and being really good at it, earning himself the nickname “The General”.

But his true passion was writing and so in his spare time he wrote poems and song lyrics.

The Cape Town-based Nqiyama published his first book, Izinto Ziman’ukwenzeka, on July 1.

He said he started writing the collection of short stories and poems last year.

He wrote his book in Xhosa “because I want to motivate people to read in our language, to teach young people our language and the importance of the dignity of our language as it is slowly diminishing”.

He told the Daily Dispatch that writing was his way of expressing himself.

He said in Falo High School in Cofimvaba where he matriculated in 2011, he always excelled at writing essays.

“I’m not a talkative person. Writing is the only way that I can share what I know with other people,” said Nqiyama.

His writing is influenced by social ills and things he has seen happening in Ngcobo and in Khayelitsha where he lives.

“This is why you only find positive messages in my writings. My book is a reflection of where we come from, the unity in our society, nature, our traditions and advice in general.”

He has sold 50 copies through couriers and is selling it by himself as it is not yet available in bookstores.

“The only challenge I faced was publishing the book as I have to use my own money.

Nqiyama added he is ready to start writing a dramatic novel which he hopes to publish in 2019.