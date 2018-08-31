Alcohol warning for women

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board on Thursday ran an awareness campaign to educate women on the dangers of drinking alcohol when pregnant.

The purpose of the gathering at Mdantsane’s NU 15 community hall was to teach pregnant women about foetal alcohol syndrome (Fas).

Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya said they had run a survey in Port Elizabeth and the results were shocking.

Msiya said of the 1,000 women who were polled, 130 of their children were affected by Fas.

“We are worried about the high rates of Fas in the province because it is indicative of a deep societal problem.

“We want to educate women and raise awareness about this condition, which can be avoided.

“Women must know that Fas is non-reversible and we encourage women to simply stay away from alcohol while they are pregnant,” he said.