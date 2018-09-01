Here's this week's gig guide, filled with fun things to do around the Eastern Cape.

SEPT 1 to SEPT 8

ON SATURDAY

Visit Stutterheim for the Spring Farmer’s and Craft market at Eagle’s Ridge Country House from 9am to 2pm. For info call info@stuttfarmmarket.co.za

The She Summit will take place at the East London ICC from 9am. As a first of its kind event in the province, the summit is aimed at motivating and encouraging women to strive for success no matter the odds with various talks and discussion panels taking place throughout the day. Tickets are R500 per person. For bookings and info call Leon Madolo on 066-340-4390.

East London Animal Welfare and Bellafieds Private School will host a 5km fun walk/run at the field next to Pine Creek from 10am. Early registration from Monday to Friday can be done at the school for R70 per person. Late registration is available from 9am at the school for R90 a person. Call admin@bellafieds.co.za for queries.

The EL SPCA Ladies Spring Breakfast takes place @ The Venue at Hemingways from 9am to 12pm, featuring guest speaker, Marlene Neumann. Tickets are R150 per person. For info call Margaret Pautz on 043-745-1441.

Wine and dine at this year’s charity Spring Ball at the Osner Hotel from 6pm for beneficiaries, the Eyabantwana Trust and Guardians of Hope. Tickets are R500 per person and include a welcome drink, three-course meal and live entertainment. Contact Trystan Viaene at trystan@hypepr.co.za or 071-888-8833 to purchase tickets.

The EL branch of the Diabetes Support Group meet at the Regent Hotel’s Terrace Room from 2.45pm to 4pm for an awareness talk with guest speaker, Roland Toogood. Contact Vrooda Makhan on 083-708-0489 for more info.

The Solo Club Spring Ball will be held tonight at the Lutheran Church Hall from 7pm with live music by Time is Tight. Entry is R80 per person and includes supper. Bring your own drinks, dress semi-formal. For bookings call Neva Loock 082-766-7897.

ON SUNDAY

Drive out to Kidd’s Beach to catch the Avalon Craft and Country Market from 9am to 2pm at Hillcrest Farm. Springtime fresh water fishing competition, pony rides, live music, delicious food, upmarket handcrafted products will be on offer. Contact Kim Rennie on 082-900-3141 for info.

Visit News Cafe at Hemingways Mall for some Sunday Sax from 5pm. Featured artists include Skwara on sax and Natz EFX.

ON WEDNESDAY

The Border-Kei Chamber of Business hosts Secretaries Day lunch from 11.30am with guest speaker, Marlene Neumann. Tickets are R300 for BKCOB members, R400 for BWA members and R450 for non-members. Visit www.bkcob.co.za/events or email communications@bkcob.co.za for bookings and info.

The NISI Roadshow will be visiting Photoquip and will see professional landscape photographer, Hougaard Malan, give an educational evening talk from 6pm. The Roadshow continues until Saturday with various workshops taking place. For info email info@landscapegear.co.za.

Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist will be at the Guild Theatre from 7pm. Tickets from R80 and can be purchased at Computicket. The show is on until Friday.

ON THURSDAY

Visit the Alexander Playhouse for the opening performance of The Last Straw from 6.30pm. The musical theatre production will be staged until Saturday with matinee and evening performances. Tickets are R100 for adults and R80 for scholars and can be purchased at Lee Gold Music.

ON FRIDAY

The Lilyfontein Adventure Race will take place at Yellow Sands Caravan Park from 2pm. From family fun races to corporate team challenges the race has an adventure for everyone. Visit www.lilyfontein. co.za for more info or www.roag.co.za to register. Entries close on September 3. Races also take place on Saturday.

Visit Fort Hare East London Campus to hear some local poets fromthe Life is Spiritual Society (LISS) share their words from 6pm. Email lifeisspiritualsociety@yahoo.com for more info.

ON SATURDAY

Visit Legends Showcase Venue for a CMR music fundraising event from 6pm. Local band, Humble Man will be heading the musical line up and a full dinner will be provided. Lucky draws will take place throughout the night with a host of prizes to be won. Tickets are R150 and can be purchased from Lee Gold Music. For info please contact Trevor Willard on 082-813-0206.

Maren-oppi Plaas will be hosting a craft market from 9am to 3pm at their Thorn Park farm. Live entetainment, kiddies acivities, delicious food and lots of local products will be on offer. Entry is free.