Becoming a man in the name of love

Businessman, 40, undergoes Xhosa ritual of traditional circumcision

There are many recorded incidents of people doing extraordinary things in the name of love and Graaff-Reinet businessman Sirdley Smith is one of those people. The self-employed businessman, aged 40, has undergone the Xhosa ritual of traditional circumcision in order to be considered a man and so be able to marry his girlfriend of two years.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.