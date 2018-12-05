Young woman chooses ancient ritual
Qaqamba Mancotywa shuns a lavish 21st birthday party and revives a neglected traditional initiation rite instead
Qaqamba Mancotywa could have enjoyed a lavish 21st birthday party in any city in South Africa. Her parents were ready to throw the most memorable party they could afford to celebrate this milestone in their only daughter’s life. But instead Qaqamba, a third-year university student, opted to undergo the sacred and ancient Xhosa rite of intonjane, and return to the custom, including imbeleko, that her family abandoned many decades ago.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.