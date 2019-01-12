Why South Africa’s schools are behind the curve

Hundreds of schools in the country exist in contravention of the norms and standards regulations. The money is there to fix the problem, but implementation is held back by complex layers of red tape

Sibulelo Ngcauzele, principal of Vukile Tshwete Senior Secondary School in Keiskammahoek, 40 minutes from King William’s Town, looks forward to the new school year.