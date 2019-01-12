Why South Africa’s schools are behind the curve
Hundreds of schools in the country exist in contravention of the norms and standards regulations. The money is there to fix the problem, but implementation is held back by complex layers of red tape
Sibulelo Ngcauzele, principal of Vukile Tshwete Senior Secondary School in Keiskammahoek, 40 minutes from King William’s Town, looks forward to the new school year.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.