Daily Life

Global craze for beautiful, long-lasting nails could have a hidden price

Demand has created a lucrative space for skilled technicians – but health risks are under scrutiny by scientists

By Zisanda Nkonkobe - 22 January 2019

It has become the new normal for thousands of women the world over: dazzling, brightly- coloured nails buffed to perfection.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Business Day TV: What Davos has in store in 2019
Business Day TV: Stock pick — JSE banks index
X