Education must bridge that gap to stay in step for changes ahead

Education reform in SA

For the past 14 years, since the South African educational reform process began with Curriculum 2005, the education system has been in a state of flux and turbulent transition.

The emphasis of the reform has been largely on curriculum design and subject changes that continue to be implemented within the constraints of a lock-step, age-related, cohort teaching and learning system modelled on the assembly line of the 2IR.

While the 3IR brought about significant changes in the way we work and communicate, it, arguably, had little effect on the operating structures and system of education. The accompanying technology (computers, internet and ICT), curricula, and learning subjects were generally absorbed into the existing system designed to prepare youth to function within the 2IR. Furthermore, the existing system continued to serve as a process to select those learners who qualified to enter university from those who did not.

Not only new content is needed, but also an appropriate and effective system of delivery that will foster cross-discipline co-operation in education and human development. A truly reformed education system will need appropriate new infrastructure and/or more creative use of space in available school buildings.

In addition, the scope of further and/or higher education needs to become much broader, as being the provider of avenues to the next logical level of complexity in learning and development for the whomsoever - be it an academic researcher or a technician.

Unemployment and education are linked

The 4IR is causing a large-scale decline in some roles as they become redundant or automated. High unemployment, especially of the youth (50.9% of those aged 15-24) is South Africa’s over-arching development challenge today.

The main cause of high unemployment is the lack of skills arising from low levels of education. At the end of 2016, the level of education of 58.8% of unemployed people was below matric, while 32.4% had matric and 8.1% had a tertiary level of education. (African Development Bank, 2018).