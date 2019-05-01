Chris Adendorff and Des Collier are working on the second edition of their book, to be published early in June, on possible futures for South Africa towards 2055 based on the outcome of the upcoming election, with particular reference to the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This is the fourth in a series of articles written by them published in the Daily Dispatch in the run-up to the May 8 general election

Making sense of the economy

In his maiden Budget Speech in February 2019, Minister Mboweni said he was planting a new seed as he walked a narrow path between what the ratings agencies would allow before an economic downgrade, and what was needed to provide monetary policy certainty.

