Youth lifeguards put PSJ on map
Unemployed rural youngsters use their passion to empower others
A group of unemployed rural youths from Port St John’s is slowly putting the “crown jewel of the Eastern Cape” on the world map through their life-saving skills.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .