Chris Barnard’s legacy as complicated as his life
Celebrated heart surgeon achieved great things but greatness eluded him
Image: SUPPLIED
Be first.
That’s what Prof Christiaan “Chris” Barnard’s mother Maria drilled into him and his three brothers as they grew up.
Barnard achieved just that when he performed the first human-to-human heart transplant in the world on December 3 1967.
The celebrated heart surgeon was born on November 8 a century ago in Beaufort West, about 460km from Cape Town, where his father, Adam, was the Nederduitse Gereformeerde Sendingkerk (Dutch Reformed Mission Church) dominee ministering to the town’s coloured congregants.
Barnard died in Cyprus in 2001, aged 79.
He graduated in medicine from UCT in 1946, did his internship next door at Groote Schuur Hospital (GSH), held a general practitioner’s appointment in Ceres and a position at City Hospital in Cape Town, before rejoining GSH as a registrar.
Image: SUPPLIED
At City, he did far-reaching research into tuberculosis meningitis, the form of TB which affects the lining of the brain and spinal cord, receiving a doctorate of medicine degree at UCT.
Later, at GSH again, he did extensive research into bowel obstruction in newly born infants, a condition known as intestinal atresia, for which he received a second doctorate from the University of Minneapolis.
He successfully completed hundreds of open heart procedures to correct birth defects of the heart, and his contribution to establishing post-surgical intensive care at GSH was widely recognised.
But it was the first heart transplant that catapulted Barnard to celebrity status and should have ensured his legacy in SA, if not in the world.
He was a complicated person, an unconventional medical pioneer, a superbly talented, hard-working and determined clinician who refused to admit defeat under any circumstances, demanding perfection from those working alongside him, while compassionate and charming.
He was also arrogant and egocentric, abrasive and petulant, prone to screaming and throwing instruments at nurses, flamboyant, with little time for the mundane aspects of his job.
Though he opposed the rigidity of apartheid, notably ignoring policy which stipulated that coloured nurses could not be put in charge of wards for white patients, Barnard also benefited from close relations with senior members of the National Party government.
Image: WESSEL OOSTHUIZEN/GALLO IMAGES
He appeared assured of getting all he needed to pursue his objective of performing the first transplant, including state overseers who were happy to turn a blind eye to some of the legal or ethical challenges.
Post-1967, he became the apartheid government’s “best ambassador”, as then prime minister BJ Vorster stated, with the country’s scandal-plagued Information Department paying for some of his travels.
Barnard regarded separate development as a valid system to ensure equal rights for all.
But he lived and worked oblivious to the political events unfolding in the country, the increasingly brutal state onslaught against black South Africans, the liberation movements’ turn to armed struggle, the imprisonment of Nelson Mandela on Robben Island.
Right on his doorstep, he ignored the murder in detention in 1969 of Cape Town Muslim cleric Imam Haron of the Stegman Road Mosque in Claremont.
In later life, Barnard admitted his failure to protest “more” against apartheid.
The celebrity surgeon drew huge personal rewards from his “first transplant” success.
However, there was much less long-term benefit for his institution and to the cause of public health in the country.
Image: SUPPLIED
In a 2007 thesis on Barnard’s career development, Roelf Van Niekerk describes how Barnard’s individualism prevented him from conforming or subjugating his personal objectives to those of the group.
This led to conflictual situations throughout his career which contributed to an aura of controversy.
Crucially, Barnard lost support among his bosses and colleagues within his own department at GSH-UCT.
His colleagues gradually grew to detest his globetrotting, believing it to be inappropriate for a professional surgeon.
Others were increasingly convinced that a wonderful opportunity presented by health authorities to establish the Groote Schuur cardiac unit as one of the best in the world was being squandered.
Johan Brink, who retired as clinical director of the unit in 2018, told Celebrity Surgeon author Chris Logan that Barnard “could have done a tremendous amount more to build our department up to being a great cardiac centre — firstly while still in our department, and particularly over the almost 20 years after he retired.
“There was no support, not only financially but more importantly politically or influentially for our department after he retired — he literally turned his back on us.”
Prof Tim Pennel, a member of the Chris Barnard division of cardiothoracic surgery at UCT and GSH for 15 years and now the division head, has said that Barnard did not uphold his own legacy while he was alive.
“Barnard did great things, he also made many mistakes ... he lost his way,” Pennel said recently in a presentation on the work of the unit.
But Pennell has also blamed the democratic government’s focus on primary treatment at the expense of tertiary and quaternary healthcare, for the radical drop in transplant numbers from 1994 to the mid-2000s at GSH, the only state facility to offer heart transplantation treatment, and for the dilution of Barnard’s transplantation legacy.
Image: SUPPLIED
From a high of 27 heart transplants in 1994, GSH was allowed a limited quota of heart transplants in subsequent years, with the slack being taken up by a nascent private sector heart transplant programme.
Cardiothoracic surgeon Robert Frater, who worked alongside Barnard in the early days, characterised Barnard as “rough-at-the-edges poor boy, charming sophisticate, democrat and tyrant, selfless healer and boorish egotist, lover and Don Juan, shrewd parvenu and naive acceptor of glitterati adulation — but above all, surgical visionary and simply the most unforgettable character of the second generation of cardiac surgeons”.
Barnard was not without humanity. His emotions ran deep. They were rooted in his growing up, the challenges wrought by his father’s occupation, the apparent sense of connectedness to coloured people.
He was “absolutely adamant” that his patients came first, that he would never benefit financially or through publicity from their illnesses.
On this there is no contradiction by anyone else. It was one of his defining traits.
Yet Barnard’s legacy may be exactly as his life. Complicated.
