Keeping the tragic story of Sister Aidan alive

Q: First, congratulations on winning this year’s Sunday Times non-fiction award! How does it feel?
A: I am absolutely delighted.
What does this award mean to you?
It means all those weekends and nights and holidays of slog were worth it! But, more important, I have always wanted the events of ‘Bloody Sunday’(November 9 1952) to be more widely known. The award is drawing attention to my book and opening conversations about what happened that day.
Did you ever think Bloody Sunday: The Nun, the Defiance Campaign and South Africa’s Secret Massacre would win such an award?
I didn’t think about awards until after the book was published and I started to get feedback from readers. My motivation was to find as much of the truth of what happened on ‘Bloody Sunday’ as possible and then to write what I had found. I think that if I had written the book with the aim of achieving an award, I would have been unsuccessful.
What lead or inspired you to research Sister Aiden Quinlan’s story?
When I was a child, my mother told me about a nun who was burned to death in the township where she lived and worked. It was a cautionary tale to warn me not to do ‘good works’ in townships. I didn’t ask for details, but many years after my mother’s death, I learned the nun was Sister Aidan Quinlan, a medical doctor. I also learned that there was another mob killing that day, of Afrikaner insurance salesman Barend Vorster. I became fascinated. particularly because few people, even from East London, seemed to know what happened or else they were reluctant to speak about it. I then found there were two rounds of police killings that day. The police admitted the first, in which about eight people were shot and killed. Sister Aidan and Vorster were murdered in retaliation. The second round took place after police found their bodies. This massacre, in which over 200 are believed to have been shot and killed by police, was covered up.
When did you first realise there was so much more to the story? What made you dig even deeper?
I read a book written by Cornelius Thomas about Donald Card, the policeman who was the main investigator in the trial of eight people charged with Sister Aidan’s death. Card said police kept an informal record of the people killed by police on that day and the total was 214. Unfortunately the record (in a simple exercise book) was lost. I subsequently found that Card made this claim repeatedly after leaving the police force in 1970. It had even been reported in newspaper articles, a book and a video documentary. I needed to find out whether such a massacre was possible and if there were other sources to corroborate Card’s claims. I found it was possible and there were other sources.
How long did it take you to collect and verify enough information, details, interviews and facts to make the book a reality?
From start to finish the book took me seven years. I had a full-time job which had no place for this work, so I was doing the research and writing in my spare time.
In terms of research, where did you start? How did you go about uncovering a part of SA’s story that had been buried for so long?
In 2013, I travelled to East London from Cape Town and engaged a local tour operator to take me and my sister to Duncan Village. He drove us through the shacklands, then took us to St Peter Claver parish where we met the three Dominican nuns who were living and working there. I was entranced by their kindness and the work they were doing to feed and support the community. Then I met many other people associated with the Dominicans, as well as survivors from the day. My main research was in archives though – in Cape Town, Pretoria, Johannesburg. I also went to Ireland to read Sister Aidan’s letters and meet her family.
What were some of the biggest challenges of researching the book?
The biggest challenge was finding the time and funding to do the work which involved 13 trips from Cape Town to East London, and also a trip to Ireland. I took six months’ unpaid leave in 2018, and retired early in 2019 to work on the book. I am particularly grateful to the Association of Non-fiction Authors of SA (Anfasa) which gave me a small grant in 2016, which helped with travel costs, and the Henry Nxumalo Foundation, whose funding in 2019 enabled me to complete the research on the massacre. Friends also helped with funds and accommodation.
Much of what you uncovered is incredibly harrowing, what was it like to discover these details that had not been made public before? Was it difficult to grapple with what you discovered?
It was difficult. I knew the worst of Sister Aidan’s killing from the start. I just had to see if there was evidence to support the claims and try to understand why it happened. As my understanding grew, so my horror dissipated. I now struggle to comprehend what it must have been like to have been a policeman that day, blasting people’s bodies with sub-machine guns.
Why do you think this part of SA’s history was suppressed or never commemorated or spoken of for so long?
Sister Aidan was brutally murdered – stabbed, stoned, set alight and then mutilated, with parts of her body consumed then and there, and parts taken away for muti. The facts are so horrific that they were spoken about in whispers or not at all. Even the National Party government did not make as much of them as they could have. I think the government and the East London City Council saw the need to downplay the incident to cover up the massacre, while the ANC was embarrassed by what its supporters had done to the nun. Nelson Mandela and other leaders denied any responsibility for any of the violence that took place during the Defiance Campaign.
Has the exact number of people killed ever been verified or was there any kind of further investigation onto the events of November 9 1952 after the publication of your book?
I don’t think it is possible to verify the numbers at this stage. There would have to have been an immediate commission of inquiry, as there was after Sharpeville, for example, but the government at the time refused. I have had to rely on the repeated claims by the policeman Donald Card that police kept an informal record of the people who died and it totalled 214.
There was also a report in the EP Herald the following day that at least 80 people had died and hundreds were injured, but after a visit from the minister of police the local press changed its tune and gave only the official figure of seven (later eight) black people and two white people. The main massacre, which took place after the bodies of the white people were found, was ignored.
- Bloody Sunday: The Nun, the Defiance Campaign and South Africa’s Secret Massacre was published by Tafelberg, an imprint of NB Publishers, in March 2021.
DispatchLIVE
November 9 marked the anniversary of the brutal murder of Dominican Sister Aidan Quinlan during an uprising in 1952 in Duncan Village, East London. Recently winning the Sunday Times non-fiction Award for her powerful book, 'Bloody Sunday: The Nun, the Defiance Campaign and South Africa's Secret Massacre' in which harrowing details of the events of November 9 are uncovered, author Mignonne Breier chats to MADELEINE CHAPUT, and shares more about what it took to research and write 'Bloody Sunday'
Keeping the tragic story of Sister Aidan alive
Q: First, congratulations on winning this year’s Sunday Times non-fiction award! How does it feel?
A: I am absolutely delighted.
What does this award mean to you?
It means all those weekends and nights and holidays of slog were worth it! But, more important, I have always wanted the events of ‘Bloody Sunday’(November 9 1952) to be more widely known. The award is drawing attention to my book and opening conversations about what happened that day.
Did you ever think Bloody Sunday: The Nun, the Defiance Campaign and South Africa’s Secret Massacre would win such an award?
I didn’t think about awards until after the book was published and I started to get feedback from readers. My motivation was to find as much of the truth of what happened on ‘Bloody Sunday’ as possible and then to write what I had found. I think that if I had written the book with the aim of achieving an award, I would have been unsuccessful.
What lead or inspired you to research Sister Aiden Quinlan’s story?
When I was a child, my mother told me about a nun who was burned to death in the township where she lived and worked. It was a cautionary tale to warn me not to do ‘good works’ in townships. I didn’t ask for details, but many years after my mother’s death, I learned the nun was Sister Aidan Quinlan, a medical doctor. I also learned that there was another mob killing that day, of Afrikaner insurance salesman Barend Vorster. I became fascinated. particularly because few people, even from East London, seemed to know what happened or else they were reluctant to speak about it. I then found there were two rounds of police killings that day. The police admitted the first, in which about eight people were shot and killed. Sister Aidan and Vorster were murdered in retaliation. The second round took place after police found their bodies. This massacre, in which over 200 are believed to have been shot and killed by police, was covered up.
When did you first realise there was so much more to the story? What made you dig even deeper?
I read a book written by Cornelius Thomas about Donald Card, the policeman who was the main investigator in the trial of eight people charged with Sister Aidan’s death. Card said police kept an informal record of the people killed by police on that day and the total was 214. Unfortunately the record (in a simple exercise book) was lost. I subsequently found that Card made this claim repeatedly after leaving the police force in 1970. It had even been reported in newspaper articles, a book and a video documentary. I needed to find out whether such a massacre was possible and if there were other sources to corroborate Card’s claims. I found it was possible and there were other sources.
How long did it take you to collect and verify enough information, details, interviews and facts to make the book a reality?
From start to finish the book took me seven years. I had a full-time job which had no place for this work, so I was doing the research and writing in my spare time.
In terms of research, where did you start? How did you go about uncovering a part of SA’s story that had been buried for so long?
In 2013, I travelled to East London from Cape Town and engaged a local tour operator to take me and my sister to Duncan Village. He drove us through the shacklands, then took us to St Peter Claver parish where we met the three Dominican nuns who were living and working there. I was entranced by their kindness and the work they were doing to feed and support the community. Then I met many other people associated with the Dominicans, as well as survivors from the day. My main research was in archives though – in Cape Town, Pretoria, Johannesburg. I also went to Ireland to read Sister Aidan’s letters and meet her family.
What were some of the biggest challenges of researching the book?
The biggest challenge was finding the time and funding to do the work which involved 13 trips from Cape Town to East London, and also a trip to Ireland. I took six months’ unpaid leave in 2018, and retired early in 2019 to work on the book. I am particularly grateful to the Association of Non-fiction Authors of SA (Anfasa) which gave me a small grant in 2016, which helped with travel costs, and the Henry Nxumalo Foundation, whose funding in 2019 enabled me to complete the research on the massacre. Friends also helped with funds and accommodation.
Much of what you uncovered is incredibly harrowing, what was it like to discover these details that had not been made public before? Was it difficult to grapple with what you discovered?
It was difficult. I knew the worst of Sister Aidan’s killing from the start. I just had to see if there was evidence to support the claims and try to understand why it happened. As my understanding grew, so my horror dissipated. I now struggle to comprehend what it must have been like to have been a policeman that day, blasting people’s bodies with sub-machine guns.
Why do you think this part of SA’s history was suppressed or never commemorated or spoken of for so long?
Sister Aidan was brutally murdered – stabbed, stoned, set alight and then mutilated, with parts of her body consumed then and there, and parts taken away for muti. The facts are so horrific that they were spoken about in whispers or not at all. Even the National Party government did not make as much of them as they could have. I think the government and the East London City Council saw the need to downplay the incident to cover up the massacre, while the ANC was embarrassed by what its supporters had done to the nun. Nelson Mandela and other leaders denied any responsibility for any of the violence that took place during the Defiance Campaign.
Has the exact number of people killed ever been verified or was there any kind of further investigation onto the events of November 9 1952 after the publication of your book?
I don’t think it is possible to verify the numbers at this stage. There would have to have been an immediate commission of inquiry, as there was after Sharpeville, for example, but the government at the time refused. I have had to rely on the repeated claims by the policeman Donald Card that police kept an informal record of the people who died and it totalled 214.
There was also a report in the EP Herald the following day that at least 80 people had died and hundreds were injured, but after a visit from the minister of police the local press changed its tune and gave only the official figure of seven (later eight) black people and two white people. The main massacre, which took place after the bodies of the white people were found, was ignored.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos