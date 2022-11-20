James Hendry’s latest novel comes after six years’ ‘full-time in the bush’
Following on from his best-selling ‘A Year in the Wild’ and ‘Back to the Bush’, safari guide, wildlife TV presenter, musician, writer and speaker, Hendry returns to the setting of Sasekile Private Game Reserve for another behind-the-scenes tale following the MacNaughton brothers, Angus and Hugh. Chatting to Madeleine Chaput, he shares more about his new offering ‘Return to The Wild’ and his own experiences as a safari guide.
Premium
By Madeleine Chaput - 20 November 2022
Q: What inspired Return To The Wild? Was this book always in the pipeline following on from your first two novels?..
James Hendry’s latest novel comes after six years’ ‘full-time in the bush’
Following on from his best-selling ‘A Year in the Wild’ and ‘Back to the Bush’, safari guide, wildlife TV presenter, musician, writer and speaker, Hendry returns to the setting of Sasekile Private Game Reserve for another behind-the-scenes tale following the MacNaughton brothers, Angus and Hugh. Chatting to Madeleine Chaput, he shares more about his new offering ‘Return to The Wild’ and his own experiences as a safari guide.
Q: What inspired Return To The Wild? Was this book always in the pipeline following on from your first two novels?..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos