A grand feeling in a Tiny Home
Make your stay in East London a special time and relax in a pleasure-dome Airbnb
Premium
By Madeleine Chaput - 03 June 2023
Those who have explored the 'travel' side of Instagram lately may have seen a trend of unique dome stays popping up around the world as well as in SA...
A grand feeling in a Tiny Home
Make your stay in East London a special time and relax in a pleasure-dome Airbnb
Those who have explored the 'travel' side of Instagram lately may have seen a trend of unique dome stays popping up around the world as well as in SA...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos