AT THE BEACH | Why Zoë Steyn is a great role model for women’s surfing
Premium
By Nick Pike - 24 June 2023
Zoë Steyn is serious about her surfing. It shows in her surfboard quiver. She has 12 surfboards from the Channel Islands, all in the range 5’7” to 6’2”...
AT THE BEACH | Why Zoë Steyn is a great role model for women’s surfing
Zoë Steyn is serious about her surfing. It shows in her surfboard quiver. She has 12 surfboards from the Channel Islands, all in the range 5’7” to 6’2”...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos