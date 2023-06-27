‘The Agents’ — what an insane trip!

Deviser and performer Davis, 42, from Johannesburg, said bringing a new show to the National Arts Festival was a trial by fire.
“As a theatremaker, NAF is a place where you try out new things.
“It can be the best of times or the worst of times, you never know how a crowd is going to receive [the work] and that’s part of the thrill.
“There are so few platforms like that in SA that it’s difficult to not come if you can.”
Davis said the audience response, though positive overall, had been mixed.
“There have been a couple of people who haven’t liked it and that’s fine, it means that at least we are saying something,” she said.
“Some audiences we’ve had are laughing from beginning to end and that’s great hearing people cracking up for the whole show.
“We’ve been pleasantly surprised by how funny people find it.
“The show isn’t really about real estate agents, there is a wealth of inspiration and material to draw from,” said Pombo, 37, from Johannesburg.
“The Agents isn’t an easy show, it’s not the light fluffy piece that Festival audiences love.
“Normally they want to sit back and watch something sweet, with a nice narrative.
“This show has a punch, it’s dark and violent, and it makes you think.
“We have had people who haven’t wanted to sit there, who’ve hated the show. But it’s nice to have a polarising response.
“Kyla, Lisa and I have all studied Le Coq methodology, we draw from the work of the grotesque, and the bouffon, and they are really awful creatures and beings to look at.
“They are pure emotion — the seven deadly sins, they are all there, Greed and Lust — those are our vehicles for play.”
Derryn Overy, 38, from Johannesburg, added: “We want to try to reboot all of it [NAF] as well, if artists don’t come there’s no hope to continue with the festival so we’ve got to take the risks and be willing to do the work as well.”Regarding the conceptual metaphors within the work, she said: “The characters are such nice stereotypes to play with and that’s where it started and evolved out of — why do people buy, why do people sell, what’s driving the market and it kind of blew up from there.”
The final show is at 6:30pm on Tuesday.
‘The Agents’ — what an insane trip!
Image: ALAN EASON
ROSA-KAROO LOEWE
Sell your soul for your dream home in this outrageous piece of theatre.
Poking fun at SA suburbia, gentrification and crime, satirical comedy The Agents unearths the darkness and insatiable hunger of consumerism.
Performers Lisa Derryn Overy, Kyla Davis and Roberto Pombo are phenomenal.
Their energy is contagious, bursting onto stage as real estate agents Brenda, Linda and Venter, they capture the audience from the get-go.
The set is simple, a patch of AstroTurf grass and a metal-framed banner printed with a stock-image photo of a house, the misspelling “Your area Spescialists” on their logo an extra touch of inefficiency.
Using buzzwords such as “trendy”, “urban” and “what a vibe” these agents of the devil will do anything to get you to invest in the property market.
All you have to do is sign, sign, sign ...
From loft apartments to gated community homes, Derryn Overy, Davis and Pombo swap effortlessly through a multitude of characters — construction workers tearing down refugee homes for coffee shops, security hounds sniffing out criminal hot spots and easy-target newlyweds.
As someone living in the suburbs of East London, the recognisable absurdities of community WhatsApp crime groups, sewage leaks and yowling dogs was personal.
The pathetic yapping from “Biscuit” being screamed at by her owner was a direct mirror of the relationship between myself and my insane Pomeranian rescue — I was in hysterics.
The conventions of clowning — repetition, exaggerated movements, stylised action and choral verse built into a chaotic post-apocalypse finale, and a standing ovation from the audience.
Image: ALAN EASON
Deviser and performer Davis, 42, from Johannesburg, said bringing a new show to the National Arts Festival was a trial by fire.
“As a theatremaker, NAF is a place where you try out new things.
“It can be the best of times or the worst of times, you never know how a crowd is going to receive [the work] and that’s part of the thrill.
“There are so few platforms like that in SA that it’s difficult to not come if you can.”
Davis said the audience response, though positive overall, had been mixed.
“There have been a couple of people who haven’t liked it and that’s fine, it means that at least we are saying something,” she said.
“Some audiences we’ve had are laughing from beginning to end and that’s great hearing people cracking up for the whole show.
“We’ve been pleasantly surprised by how funny people find it.
“The show isn’t really about real estate agents, there is a wealth of inspiration and material to draw from,” said Pombo, 37, from Johannesburg.
“The Agents isn’t an easy show, it’s not the light fluffy piece that Festival audiences love.
“Normally they want to sit back and watch something sweet, with a nice narrative.
“This show has a punch, it’s dark and violent, and it makes you think.
“We have had people who haven’t wanted to sit there, who’ve hated the show. But it’s nice to have a polarising response.
“Kyla, Lisa and I have all studied Le Coq methodology, we draw from the work of the grotesque, and the bouffon, and they are really awful creatures and beings to look at.
“They are pure emotion — the seven deadly sins, they are all there, Greed and Lust — those are our vehicles for play.”
Derryn Overy, 38, from Johannesburg, added: “We want to try to reboot all of it [NAF] as well, if artists don’t come there’s no hope to continue with the festival so we’ve got to take the risks and be willing to do the work as well.”Regarding the conceptual metaphors within the work, she said: “The characters are such nice stereotypes to play with and that’s where it started and evolved out of — why do people buy, why do people sell, what’s driving the market and it kind of blew up from there.”
The final show is at 6:30pm on Tuesday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos