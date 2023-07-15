×

Daily Life

Couple create furniture that honours ecological principles

Industrial designers Kimlyn and Bruce Harbottle moved to the Eastern Cape seeking a healthier lifestyle and now make furniture that is healthy for the environment using locally sourced materials.

By Barbara Hollands - 15 July 2023

A number of factors drove Kimlyn, 39, and Bruce, 38, to leave Johannesburg for Gqeberha where they established the forward-thinking, regenerative furniture company Man + Wife and where they now live with Noah, eight, and seven-year-old Michaela...

