AT THE BEACH | A taste of Indonesia in East London stands in for a trip to the real thing
I am just a little jealous of my mates who have surfed Indonesia. The tropical paradise spans 99,082 km of coastline and is made up of 17,508 Islands...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.