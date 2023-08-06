Save our kids, help them make art to survive this hell
Geez Louise, we have to take these weather warnings seriously. Who amongst you, yes you last remaining denizen reader, can say their lives, their homes, work, stuff was left unscathed by the windstorm which, as has happened three times in two years, seems to hit at 5am?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.