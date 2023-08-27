Every day is an emergency — just chill!
I really don't know where to start. Six hours into my East London day, and I have been told to evacuate the King Phalo Airport with siren screeching, had to race for our lives as an ore truck threatened to squish us in the Settlers Way roadworks, sailed through seven stop streets following everyone else, seen a pothole the size of the 18th hole at the EL Golf Course, and sploshed slowly through three suspicious rivulets coursing down main and side roads...
