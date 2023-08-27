×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Daily Life

Stitch in time leads to thriving business

Former East Londoner Athalie Theron, 25, was inspired by her creative gran to take embroidery pastime a step further

Premium
By Madeleine Chaput - 27 August 2023

Taught how to embroider by her gran during her university holidays in East London, 25-year-old Athalie Theron now runs her very own embroidery business...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Care Makes Everything Better
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure