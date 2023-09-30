×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Daily Life

AT THE BEACH | A life not lived long enough

Premium
By Nick Pike - 30 September 2023

It is super hard to believe that at the tender age of 47, Jean Michael Austin is gone. Jean ran on 440 volts while the rest of us exist on 220. He just seemed larger than life, fit, energetic and indestructible. At the time of his passing he was living in Cape Town, married to Angie (nee) Gafney (a handsome couple together) and raising fine son Trey, 10 years old. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Experience the Wow difference of OLED 4K | Samsung
'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...