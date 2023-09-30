AT THE BEACH | A life not lived long enough
It is super hard to believe that at the tender age of 47, Jean Michael Austin is gone. Jean ran on 440 volts while the rest of us exist on 220. He just seemed larger than life, fit, energetic and indestructible. At the time of his passing he was living in Cape Town, married to Angie (nee) Gafney (a handsome couple together) and raising fine son Trey, 10 years old. ..
