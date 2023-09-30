Plant lover’s growing business goes from online shop to Berea store
After completing an internship in horticulture in the US, Zimasa Tantsi Mhlana decided to follow her heart
Returning to SA after completing her internship in horticulture in 2019 at the New York-based Kurt Weiss Greenhouses, a leading producer of hydrangeas and azaleas in the US, Eastern Cape-born Zimasa Tantsi Mhlana had no idea what her next step would be...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.