×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Daily Life

She’s cooked up another storm

Runaway success of first air fryer cookbook has seen ex-East Londoner Louisa Holst completing a follow-up filled with delicious recipes

Premium
By BARBARA HOLLANDS - 22 October 2023

When East London-born food writer and editor Louisa Holst won the South African Book Awards prize for adult non-fiction for The South African Air Fryer Cookbook earlier this year, she had no choice but to pen another book to meet the demand for her delicious recipes...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
Mo Salah speaks out against ‘too much violence, heartbreaking brutality’