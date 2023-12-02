×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Daily Life

Great expectations for Eastern Cape artist’s latest exhibition

Griffin-Jones has put together a compelling collection in Cape Town

Premium
By BARBARA HOLLANDS - 02 December 2023

Known primarily for her expressionistic oil paintings of brooding, raw Eastern Cape rural landscapes, accomplished artist Jacqueline Griffin-Jones’s latest exhibition in Cape Town explores myriad themes of history, politics and the clutter of everyday objects. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...