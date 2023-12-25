The fine art of spreading Christmas cheer
Jackie Hammond’s colourful decorations are the perfect way to add a sprinkle of colour and quirkiness to any home
A cute reindeer bauble made from a light bulb, a pine cone turned into a charismatic gnome and a few pegs fashioned into a snowflake-like wreath...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.