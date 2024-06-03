A triumphant affirmation of music’s power to unite, inspire and transcend
The SA National Jazz Orchestra is a giant leap forward for the genre in the Eastern Cape and the country, writes Vukile Pokwana
As the lights dimmed and the first notes floated through the air, the audience was transported into a world where the rich heritage of SA jazz met the exhilarating possibilities of modern interpretation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.