Bruising, beautiful echoes
Forty years of Rhodes University artists arguing, fighting and finding wonderful coherence
Dissonance, divergence and even fisticuffs have torn asunder the fine art movement associated with Rhodes University over 40 years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.