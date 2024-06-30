Daily Life

IN THE GARDEN | First roots flourish at Floradale

It is still the destination for gardeners seeking their regular fix of desirable plants

Premium
By JULIA SMITH - 30 June 2024

Eighty-seven years ago, Timothy and Peter John Muller’s German grandparents, Christian and Elsa Muller, put down the first roots of Floradale Nursery on a vacant plot along the Old Transkei Road, Beacon Bay, in East London. They were to flourish there...

