Daily Life

SA applauds its first black woman Chief Justice

Born and raised in Tsolo and Mthatha, Mandisa Maya says the nation's legal system is highly regarded globally

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 06 August 2024

The name Justice Mandisa Maya will forever remain in the echelons of South Africa history — and by extension the world...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

BWB Africa 2023
Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...