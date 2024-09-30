Daily Life

It started with just two giraffes, but Amakhala is now the ultimate safari experience

Recently expanded 10,000ha reserve an anchor for conservation

Premium
30 September 2024
Rosa-Karoo Loewe
Reporter

“Our game-viewing vehicles were white Isuzu bakkies with plastic seats on the back and a cooler box you had to tie to the side so it didn’t roll about, and that was it, that’s how we started.” ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

25th Standard Bank Joy Of Jazz
World's first 3D-printed hotel takes shape in Texas | REUTERS