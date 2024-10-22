How Cafu’s world title victory inspires Duncan Village
Youngsters in impoverished, neglected township keen to follow in champ’s footsteps
Phumelela Cafu’s world boxing title victory in Japan has given destitute Duncan Village residents hope of overcoming their many challenges — characterised by abject poverty, shack fires and flooding — while the area’s younger generation view it as inspiration to shape a better life for themselves...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.