DELORIS KOAN | Hot stone and cool Karoo waters
Trade, tourists and slaughter in Nieu-Bethesda
When you are sitting on an ellipse-shaped varnished bench in a kitchen wearing only your Oddballs underwear and your olive-green Thailand cotton shirt which you vaguely observe is inside-out, then you know the holiday season has started...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.