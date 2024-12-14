Daily Life

DELORIS KOAN | Hot stone and cool Karoo waters

Trade, tourists and slaughter in Nieu-Bethesda

Premium
By DELORIS KOAN - 14 December 2024

When you are sitting on an ellipse-shaped varnished bench in a kitchen wearing only your Oddballs underwear and your olive-green Thailand cotton shirt which you vaguely observe is inside-out, then you know the holiday season has started...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'There's nothing black conscious about MK' - Malema
“He is not here” Malema on the absence of Mbuyseni Ndlozi at elective conference