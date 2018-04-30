Relebogile Mabotja is about to shake things up as mayor on Isidingo
During an interview with TshisaLIVE Relebogile gushed about re-igniting her acting passion and how she loved being behind the scenes but also missed being in front of the camera.
"It's a longer duration and that's very exciting. It's also a main role with a lot of potential to grow. I've been afraid to commit to roles that are 'too long' just because I haven't stopped producing. But I am loving every moment of acting."
Relebogile plays Maphuti Mphahlele‚ the Mayor of Horizon Deep in the popular SABC 3 soapie.
Maphuti Mphahlele is a fiery‚ fearless‚ black woman who is seen as an inspiration and good colleague. She is scrupulously honest about her personal life‚ which makes everyone think she doesn't have skeletons in her closet.
However‚ that is just too good to be true. *we mean‚ where have you seen a squeaky clean mayor anyway?*
Relebogile said while her character will shake things up on the soapie‚ the actor in her has been at home with the cast and crew and she's excited for people to see her in action.
"I’ve made it full circle and returned to one of my first loves of acting on screen. The Isidingo cast has welcomed me with opened arms and I can’t wait for the country to see me acting alongside my new family."
"I love being behind the camera but there’s just something about being back on screen that reminds me of where I’ve come from‚" she said.
Relebogile's first screen appearance on Isidingo was on Thursday evening and she promised there would be more excitement to come.
