Relebogile Mabotja is about to shake things up as mayor on Isidingo

Just weeks after Relebogile Mabotja's acting come back after seven years was celebrated when she made her debut on Skeem Saam‚ it's been announced that she's also joined the Isidingo family.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE Relebogile gushed about re-igniting her acting passion and how she loved being behind the scenes but also missed being in front of the camera.

"It's a longer duration and that's very exciting. It's also a main role with a lot of potential to grow. I've been afraid to commit to roles that are 'too long' just because I haven't stopped producing. But I am loving every moment of acting."

Relebogile plays Maphuti Mphahlele‚ the Mayor of Horizon Deep in the popular SABC 3 soapie.