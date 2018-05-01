Entertainment

DJ Zinhle on Kairo: When nothing else makes sense this love holds me together

By Jessica Levitt - 01 May 2018
DJ Zinhle is on the May cover of Destiny magazine with her daughter Kairo and opened up about motherhood and building her brand.

>https://twitter.com/DestinyConnect/status/988119146348019714

Zinhle posted a picture from the shoot and said that it is Kairo that holds things together.

“When nothing else makes sense‚ this love hold everything together‚ it holds me together.”

She said she feels “blessed every day” and called her daughter a cover star.

>https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh652GcngRL/?utm–source=ig–embed

The issue is in stores in May.

>https://www.instagram.com/p/BgtVX-ZnVa9/?utm–source=ig–embed

