DJ Zinhle on Kairo: When nothing else makes sense this love holds me together
DJ Zinhle is on the May cover of Destiny magazine with her daughter Kairo and opened up about motherhood and building her brand.
Zinhle posted a picture from the shoot and said that it is Kairo that holds things together.
“When nothing else makes sense‚ this love hold everything together‚ it holds me together.”
She said she feels “blessed every day” and called her daughter a cover star.
The issue is in stores in May.
