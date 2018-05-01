WATCH | Rachel and Siya Kolisi's son's rendition of the national anthem will make your day!
Even though Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s three-year-old son can’t pronounce all the words of the national anthem properly‚ he get’s an A for effort. And an A+ for cuteness.
Little Nicholas sent our ovaries into overdrive with his super cute rendition of the national anthem.
Proud mama‚ Rachel shared a short video clip of Nicolas belting out the anthem with such passion.
Aww...little Nicholas keep at it.
The whole time we were watching the video we were out here like...
