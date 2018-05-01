Entertainment

WATCH | Rachel and Siya Kolisi's son's rendition of the national anthem will make your day!

By Karishma Thakurdin - 01 May 2018
Nicholas Kolisi
Nicholas Kolisi

Even though Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s three-year-old son can’t pronounce all the words of the national anthem properly‚ he get’s an A for effort. And an A+ for cuteness.

Little Nicholas sent our ovaries into overdrive with his super cute rendition of the national anthem.

Proud mama‚ Rachel shared a short video clip of Nicolas belting out the anthem with such passion.

Aww...little Nicholas keep at it.

The whole time we were watching the video we were out here like...

 

