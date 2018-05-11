All the way from the US Ge-ology lands in EL

International DJ and producer Ge-ology is making his way to East London today – but for one night only.

The American DJ, who has produced for a number of big names, is in South Africa to perform at two clubs, with his performance at OHbrigado Champagne Bar in Beacon Bay being one of the two.

His performance in the city comes after club owner Olwethu Hoyana visited Miami and New York recently.

Hoyana told the Daily Dispatch this week that as the leading entertainment venue in East London, they have always sought to bring a variety of national and international artists, and also give local artists the opportunity to perform alongside big names in the industry.

“Recently we’ve had Benny Maverick and Dladla Mshunqisi, while over the long weekend we had Naak Musiq and Mahoota & Vetkuk,” he said, adding that during his international trip he met up with several producers.

“On my recent trip to New York and Miami, I connected with some international producers like Louie Vega, Virgil Abloh and Dj Spinna, among others,” Hoyana said.

“It so happened that Geo was booked to play at Avante Garde in Johannesburg this weekend, and I grabbed the opportunity to showcase him in our city.”

An excited Ge-ology posted on social media: “South Africa! See you at the dance this weekend.

“East London this upcoming Friday and Johannesburg on Saturday! #geosworldtravels #mothercontinent.”

The Baltimore-born DJ has produced songs for a number of notable recording artists including Mos Def, Talib Kweli, Jill Scott, De La Soul, Yukimi Nagano, and Vinia Mojica and Jem.

Ge-ology has been spinning the decks since the age of 11 and has been collecting records for well over three decades now.

Hoyana said Ge-ology has always stayed under the radar, even though he has produced for some of the biggest names in the industry.

“I know a lot of local DJ/ producers are very excited at sharing a room with an artist of his stature.

“It’s all about connecting the dots and ensuring East London continues to grow as South Africa’s new playground,” he said.

Entry to the event is R100 for women and R200 for men before 11pm. —

