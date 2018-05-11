Fabbri back in EL with ‘Laugh Lines’

A more intimate connection with his audience is what Gino Fabbri hopes to enjoy when he returns to East London next week with his one-man-show Laugh Lines.

Two sold-out performances at the Guild Theatre in April prompted Fabbri to bring the show back to the city, this time to much smaller venues.

Fabbri says his decision to perform at much smaller venues met with great success in Port Elizabeth, his home town.

“I am doing a suburban roadshow – going to the people suburb by suburb – to afford everyone the chance to attend and to engage in an intimate environment.

“I want to see the whites of my audiences’ eyes and I want to know what they feel and how they react to any of my performances. You can’t get that in a bigger crowd,” he said.

Next week on May 18 and 19, Fabbri will bring his multiple personalities and impersonations to the Beacon Bay Country Club, where the show will be staged in cabaret chairs-around-tables format. Tickets are R140.

Fabbri’s show introduces a fresh set of characters, including a “somewhat inebriated British airline pilot Winifred Rump, the cantankerous middle-aged Portuguese lady Lavender De Santos, failed showbiz personality Clyde Smithers and the self-deprecating, safari suited conservative church-goer Poefter Van Zyl”.

“During my time as a student, when I worked at a music store, I took it upon myself to learn the guitar and so the guitar will also feature a lot in the show,” he said.

Known for his drumming in PE production company Centrestage’s band, Fabbri picks up a guitar for the first time in one of his shows to perform a musical stand-up routine, where he says “he takes revenge on the pompous guitarists who always claim the girls and glory at the expense of the more talented drummer”.

He does this by giving an offbeat masterclass on just how simple it is to play the lead guitar. “I’ll also be giving a crash course on what women mean when they write on Whatsapp,” he joked.

Tickets are via

— mbalit@dispatch.co.za