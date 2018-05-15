Top talent scouts in city

East-London-born talent scout Elsubie Verlinden returns home this weekend to host auditions for aspiring artists in the city.

Verlinden is the exclusive agent for the New York Film Academy and South African agent of the International Applause Rising Talent Showcase (IArts) Expo.

Her team travels the country hosting auditions for aspiring actors, models, dancers and singers.

On Saturday, Verlinden and her team will be at Grens High School. As a scout and producer of the IArts Showcase, Verlinden said it had been a life-changing journey for her.

Over the years, Verlinden has managed to get artists bookings for New York Fashion Week and LA Fashion Week and has helped some obtain international education.

“We’ve had an artist perform in Taylor Swift’s music video for Bad Blood. Having artists in local and international films including Avengers and Disney’s Queen of Katwe, local soapies, local and international TV commercials and series, is what drives our success,” she said.

Verlinden said Gino Lee, who is originally from Port Elizabeth, was one of their biggest success stories.

“Gino graduated from the New York Film Academy after obtaining a scholarship at the Arts Convention in Orlando, Florida. This was followed by performing at The Apollo Theatre in New York City.

“Gino also performed in Spring Awakening in North Hollywood and has worked on a German series as an actor and released his single on KFM, Back to Me,” she said.

Verlinden, who started modelling at the age of 12 in East London, later realised she did not meet the requirements to be a fashion model and began working on her acting skills.

She has made appearances on shows such as Binnelanders, Egoli, Scandal and the film Mr Bones 2.

Her company, Just You Model and Artist Management, will celebrate 10 years this month. egistrations for the auditions on Saturday start at 8am.

Verlinden will also hold an industry-related workshop and information session. Auditions will start from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Successful candidates will get an opportunity to audition for Tyler Perry Studios’ casting director, Rhavyn Drummer, in October this year.

Successful candidates will get to go to New York with Verlinden.

“There are casting agents, producers, record labels and other agents who will be there scouting for talent,” she said.

lTo pre-register for the auditions, e-mail: itsartsafrica@gmail.com before Thursday. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za