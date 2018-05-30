All set for Dumza Maswana’s first live DVD recording in EL

After a long month of campaigning and travelling around the province, muso Dumza Maswana is ready to record his first live DVD this Saturday at the Guild Theatre in East London. The Peddie-born singer’s first ever live recording will feature music from his two previous albums, Iphupha Lam and his SA Music Award and Mzansi Jazz Awards-nominated album Molo.

