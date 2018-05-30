Paarl beauty’s crowning glory

"Remember who you are.” This was the note Tamaryn Green wrote to herself the night before she was crowned Miss South Africa 2018. The 23-year-old final-year medical student from Paarl in the Western Cape walked away with the coveted title on Sunday in Pretoria, beating 11 other beauties to the crown and the almost R3-million prize package.

