Paarl beauty’s crowning glory
"Remember who you are.” This was the note Tamaryn Green wrote to herself the night before she was crowned Miss South Africa 2018. The 23-year-old final-year medical student from Paarl in the Western Cape walked away with the coveted title on Sunday in Pretoria, beating 11 other beauties to the crown and the almost R3-million prize package.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.