A glimpse of things to come
Vusi Nova says his new single is the best he’s ever done
Afro soul singer Vusi Nova is giving his fans a glimpse of his forthcoming album with the release of a new single, Ndizokulinda, today. It is the first from the album, due out in August, and he has described it as his best song to date. Speaking with the Daily Dispatch yesterday, Vusi Nova, whose real name is Vusi Nongxo, said the single was a continuation from his platinum selling album, Naninina.
