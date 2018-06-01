Anele is leaving Real Talk: Here's who the streets think could replace her
Issa a sad week in Mzansi. Maps and Nomzamo. AKA and B spilling all the files. And then Anele goes and resigns from her TV show‚ Real Talk‚ after nearly two years
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.